17-year-old indicted in Elmer Avenue killing of 16-year-old Niagara Falls girl

A 17-year-old suspect in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Niagara Falls girl has been indicted on murder, attempted robbery and weapon charges, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said the male adolescent was arraigned Thursday in Erie County Court on two counts of second-degree murder, one count of first-degree attempted robbery and one count of second-degree criminal possession of weapon.

The alleged youthful offender is accused of trying to rob a 20-year-old man who was in the driver's seat of a vehicle on Elmer Avenue in Buffalo's Kensington-Bailey neighborhood on Aug. 19.

Authorities have called the violent incident a marijuana deal gone awry.

Prosecutors said the 17-year-old was working in concert with a 14-year-old boy. During the attempted robbery, 16-year-old Emily Keiper, a passenger in the vehicle, was fatally shot with an illegal gun, according to the District Attorney's Office.

As a result of his age, the case against the 14-year-old was transferred to Family Court on Thursday.

The 17-year-old, who remains held without bail at the Erie County Youth Services Center, is scheduled to return to court on Dec. 8.