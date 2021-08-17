17-year-old girl killed in birthday party shooting

A 17-year-old girl shot Monday night during a birthday party in Buffalo has died, police said.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was shot near Page Street and Lawn Avenue at about 8:30 p.m.

She was taken to Erie County Medical Center where she died.

Police detectives believe the shooter is known to the people who attended the party, police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said in an email.

Police ask anyone with information to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 847-2255.

The teen is Buffalo's 50th homicide victim so far this year, according to the department. It's also the first slaying reported in the city this month.

Buffalo had 49 homicides through the end of July, which is more than it had over a full year in six of the last 10 years.

The number of slayings from Jan. 1 through July 31 was 82% higher than the 27 homicides the city's averaged for that period over the last decade, according to a Buffalo News analysis of police data.

