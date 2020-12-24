17-year-old from Buffalo killed in overnight shooting

Buffalo police are investigating an overnight shooting that killed a 17-year-old as he sat inside a vehicle.

Ferry-Fillmore officers responded to the call of a shooting in the 100 block of Liddell Street just before 4:50 a.m. Thursday, according to a police spokesman.

Police said two males were struck by gunfire while inside the vehicle.

Detectives said the 17-year-old from Buffalo was declared deceased at the scene, the spokesman said.

An 18-year-old, also from Buffalo, was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center and initially listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the police Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.