A 17-year-old from Buffalo accused of providing an illegal gun that was used in a triple shooting Sunday morning at Club Marcella on Michigan Avenue was arraigned late Wednesday, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said Thursday.

Buffalo police previously reported the suspect was 16.

The defendant, whose name was not released because of his age, was charged with three counts of first-degree assault, one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, three counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and two counts of criminal possession of a firearm – all felonies.

Youth Part Judge Brenda Freedman ordered him held without bail.

Prosecutors said that at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, three people were shot inside the club. A 21-year-old man died at the scene. Two other victims, a 49-year-old man and a 59-year-old man, were taken to Erie County Medical Center.

Authorities alleged that the teen brought the gun into the club and it was used by someone else. On Wednesday, police executed a search warrant at the teen's residence on North Lane and allegedly found two illegal handguns.

The teen is scheduled to return to court Tuesday.