A Buffalo teenager faces nine felony charges in connection with the February hit-and-run crash that severely injured a Cheektowaga police officer, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office and Cheektowaga police.

The 17-year-old, whose name was withheld by authorities due to his age, was arraigned in Erie County Youth Part on Thursday, prosecutors said.

He was indicted on charges including second-degree attempted murder, aggravated assault on a police officer, two counts of first-degree assault and count of assault on a police officer.

Cheektowaga police and the Erie County District Attorney's Office called a news conference for 9:30 a.m. to announce details.

Youth Part Judge Brenda Freedman set bail for the teen at $80,000 cash or bond, and $120,000 partially secured surety bond, the District Attorney's Office said.

District Attorney John Flynn said the teen remains in custody and his prosecutors sought to have him held without bail.

Officer Troy Blackchief was struck about 4:30 a.m. Feb. 6 on Union Road near the Kensington Expressway while deploying stop sticks, devices put in the road to deflate tires of vehicles fleeing police.

Blackchief was hit by the driver of one of two stolen vehicles that police were pursuing out of Depew. He suffered a skull fracture and a brain injury, among other injuries.

Cheektowaga police previously said the vehicle that hit Blackchief was a white 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which was found later that day at an abandoned gas station at Kensington Avenue and Century Road in the town.

An SUV police believe was the other vehicle involved in the incident, a maroon 2019 Jeep Cherokee, was found that day by Buffalo police on Nicholson Street, near Kenmore Avenue.

Blackchief was headed to an out-of-state clinic and set to have surgery to repair his skull in early March, his wife previously said in a public statement.

Blackchief continues to make progress in his recovery and had surgery at Erie County Medical Center last week, Cheektowaga Police Chief Brian Gould said. Blackchief had been undergoing rehab in Chicago and on Thursday left for more rehabilitation in Texas, Gould said.

"He made tremendous improvements while in Chicago," the chief said.

Photos: Officer struck by fleeing stolen vehicle on Union Road