A Buffalo teenager faces nine felony charges in connection with the February hit-and-run crash that severely injured a Cheektowaga police officer, the Erie County District Attorney's Office and Cheektowaga police said Friday.

The 17-year-old, whose name was withheld by authorities due to his age, was arraigned in Erie County Youth Part on Thursday after his arrest on an indictment warrant by Cheektowaga police, prosecutors said.

Officer Troy Blackchief was struck about 4:30 a.m. Feb. 6 on Union Road near the Kensington Expressway while deploying stop sticks, devices put in the road to deflate tires of vehicles fleeing police.

Blackchief was hit by the driver of one of two stolen vehicles that police were pursuing out of Depew. He suffered a skull fracture and a brain injury, among other injuries.

The teen was indicted on charges including second-degree attempted murder, aggravated assault on a police officer, two counts of first-degree assault and a count of assault on a police officer. He also was charged with third-degree grand larceny, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree unlawfully fleeing police in a vehicle, according to prosecutors.

State law does not permit authorities to charge a minor with first-degree attempted murder, a charge he would have sought if the teen was a year older, District Attorney John Flynn said.

Youth Part Judge Brenda Freedman set bail for the teen at $80,000 cash or bond, or $120,000 partially secured surety bond, the District Attorney's Office said.

The teen is scheduled to return to court Tuesday.

The teen remains in custody and his prosecutors sought to have him held without bail, Flynn said.

The teen who has been charged was with about five friends that night, Flynn said. They went into the area of Penora Street in Lancaster and "were allegedly in the process of stealing as many cars as they could," he said.

The vehicle the teen allegedly stole had its keys left inside, the district attorney said.

A Depew police officer was pursuing the vehicles when Blackchief was setting up the stop stick.

Prosecutors believe the teen saw the police officer "and literally ran right into him and struck him," he said.

Flynn described the investigation as complex, declining to elaborate.

"This is a 5,000-piece jigsaw puzzle," he said. "We are not going to get into the pieces of the jigsaw puzzle at this time."

Cheektowaga police previously said the vehicle that hit Blackchief was a white 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which was found later that day at an abandoned gas station at Kensington Avenue and Century Road in the town.

An SUV police believe was the other vehicle involved in the incident, a maroon 2019 Jeep Cherokee, was found that day by Buffalo police on Nicholson Street, near Kenmore Avenue.

Blackchief was headed to an out-of-state clinic and set to have surgery to repair his skull in early March, his wife previously said in a public statement.

Blackchief continues to make progress in his recovery and had surgery at Erie County Medical Center last week, Cheektowaga Police Chief Brian Gould said. Blackchief had been undergoing rehab in Chicago and on Thursday left for more rehabilitation in Texas, Gould said.

"He made tremendous improvements while in Chicago," the chief said.

Gould called on the broader community to "do better" when it comes to engaging young people, some of whom he said are out "creating havoc."

Young people who repeatedly make bad choices need to face accountability and deterrence, he said.

