16-year-old suspect faces assault, weapons charges in stabbing at Buffalo culinary school

A 16-year-old girl arrested Tuesday in the stabbing of a 17-year-old girl inside Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management was arraigned Wednesday on assault and weapons charges in Youth Part of Erie County Family Court.

The defendant, whose name was not released by the District Attorney's Office due to her age, was charged with first-degree assault, a felony; and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor by Youth Part Judge Brenda M. Freedman.

The stabbing is the first reported violent incident at a Buffalo public school under the leadership of new superintendent Tonja M. Williams, who made increasing security measures a key part of her State of the Schools address in August after a stabbing and shooting incident at McKinley High School in February.

In Family Court, assigned counsel Michael Cimasi pleaded not guilty for the 16-year-old, who he said is a student at Emerson School of Hospitality, a sister school located on West Chippewa Street around the corner from the School of Culinary Arts, which is on West Huron Street.

The defendant was remanded until a felony hearing Sept. 19. Her only words in court were "yes, ma'am" when addressing the judge after hearing the charges.

Assistant District Attorney Denise A. Herman, the prosecutor in the case, said the victim was stabbed three times, suffering a partially collapsed lung and lacerations to the back and stomach. She was taken by ambulance to Oishei Children's Hospital, where she remained in serious condition Wednesday.

The fight occurred at 12:14 p.m. Tuesday in a restroom at the School of Culinary Arts, according to a news release from the District Attorney's Office. The case is expected to be presented to a grand jury, Herman said.

Herman, citing official reports from the incident, told the judge that the defendant admitted to stabbing the victim with a steak knife she brought to the culinary arts school on West Huron Street. A social worker intervened in the fight, Herman continued, and saw blood coming from the victim. A second steak knife was found in the defendant's possession, Herman said.

Cimasi said his client is a student at Emerson who was "involved in a fight" Tuesday. Cimasi said he had spoken to the 16-year-old and was told, "She punched me so I stabbed her in the back." In urging for either bail or release, the defense argued that the defendant had no criminal history or juvenile justice history.

Freedman called the incident a "travesty" and a "grave action" and sided with the prosecution to remand the defendant despite the defense urging bail or release. At the prosecution's request, the judge ordered the defendant to have no contact with the victim.

“I am upset that a new school year has started with this violent incident," District Attorney John J. Flynn said in a statement. "I want the youth in our community to understand that there are serious consequences to engaging in any criminal behavior – especially inside of a school. This violent behavior will not be tolerated and my office will continue to aggressively prosecute these cases in Youth Part. My thoughts and prayers are with the victim of this attack. I hope that she makes a full and swift recovery."