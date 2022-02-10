 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
16-year-old stabbed during fight near Niagara Square
A 16-year-old was seriously injured in a stabbing Wednesday afternoon near Niagara Square, police said.

The victim was stabbed at about 4 p.m. during what police described as some type of altercation with other people in the vicinity of Delaware Avenue and Niagara Square.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Oishei Children's Hospital.

Police ask anyone with information to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

