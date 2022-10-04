16-year-old girl indicted in stabbing at Buffalo culinary arts school

A 16-year-old girl arrested in a stabbing last month at the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management was arraigned in Youth Part of Erie County Court on Monday on an indictment charging her with second-degree assault, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

The name of the Buffalo youth, who was identified as a student at the culinary arts school on West Huron Street, is being withheld by the DA's Office because of her age. She is accused of stabbing another student – a 17-year-old girl, also from Buffalo – three times with a knife during a Sept. 13 fight involving a group of girls inside one of the school's restrooms. The defendant and the victim reportedly knew each other.

According to prosecutors, the victim spent two days in Oishei Children's Hospital, where she was treated for a partially collapsed lung and lacerations on her stomach and back. The victim continues to recover from her injuries, according to the DA's Office.

Last month's stabbing was the first reported incidence of violence at a Buffalo public school under the leadership of the district's new superintendent Tonja M. Williams. She made increasing security measures and personnel a key part of her State of the Schools address in August following a stabbing and shooting incident at McKinley High School in February that was followed a month later by a student attack on a teacher at Emerson School of Hospitality.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr. on Tuesday released a statement in which he vowed that his office would take a hard line on the perpetuation of violence in schools.

"I want the youth in our community to understand that there are serious consequences to engaging in any criminal behavior – especially inside of a school. This violent behavior will not be tolerated and my office will continue to aggressively prosecute these cases in Youth Part," Flynn said.

"My thoughts and prayers continue to be with the victim as she recovers from the injuries she sustained during this attack," he added.

Defense attorney Michael Cimasi did not respond to a request for comment.

Flynn made the decision last month to try the most recent school violence case in the Youth Part of Erie County Court, rather than in Family Court, because it gives the option for harsher sentences.

The adolescent offender is scheduled to return to Youth Part of Erie County Court on Nov. 1.