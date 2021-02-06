16-year-old girl dies, 3-year-old boy hurt in Lewiston sledding crash

A 16-year-old Lewiston girl died in John R. Oishei Children's Hospital Saturday after the tube on which she was riding struck a tree at the bottom of the sledding hill in a Niagara County park.

The county Sheriff's Office said a 3-year-old Lewiston boy, who also was on the tube, was released from Children's after treatment.

The crash occurred shortly after 10 a.m. in Clyde L. Burmaster Park, formerly Bond Lake Park, on Lower Mountain Road in Lewiston.

The site has a history of accidents. The sledding hill was closed from 2002 to 2004 and reconfigured to try to make it safer after at least three lawsuits over crashes.

A notice posted on the county parks website Saturday said, "The sledding hill at Bond Lake is closed until further notice due to hazardous conditions. Thank you for your patience."

The crash is being investigated by the Sheriff's Office and the Lewiston Police Department. The names of those involved were not released.

