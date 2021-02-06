 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
16-year-old girl dies, 3-year-old boy hurt in Lewiston sledding crash
0 comments

16-year-old girl dies, 3-year-old boy hurt in Lewiston sledding crash

Support this work for $1 a month

A 16-year-old Lewiston girl died in John R. Oishei Children's Hospital Saturday after the tube on which she was riding struck a tree at the bottom of the sledding hill in a Niagara County park.

The county Sheriff's Office said a 3-year-old Lewiston boy, who also was on the tube, was released from Children's after treatment.

The crash occurred shortly after 10 a.m. in Clyde L. Burmaster Park, formerly Bond Lake Park, on Lower Mountain Road in Lewiston.

The site has a history of accidents. The sledding hill was closed from 2002 to 2004 and reconfigured to try to make it safer after at least three lawsuits over crashes.

A notice posted on the county parks website Saturday said, "The sledding hill at Bond Lake is closed until further notice due to hazardous conditions. Thank you for your patience."

The crash is being investigated by the Sheriff's Office and the Lewiston Police Department. The names of those involved were not released.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Latest Headlines

LEGISLATORS LOOK TO REOPEN BEACH, SLEDDING HILL

  • Updated

Olcott beach and the Bond Lake sledding hill, both closed because of county budget cuts, may be reopened next year. Two Niagara County Legislature committees have approved funding for seasonal Parks Department workers in the 2004 budget. However, that doesn’t mean the facilities, closed since 2001, will survive the budget process that ends in December. “I’m sure they’ll be

Latest Headlines

INJURY SUITS LED TO SLED BAN; ANOTHER FOLLOWS ITS LIFTING

  • Updated

When Niagara County Parks Commissioner Timothy R. Horanburg decided to ban plastic sleds from the Bond Lake Park hill this winter, he thought he was protecting the county from lawsuits. After all, the county had faced two suits filed on behalf of children injured in accidents. But County Legislature Majority Leader Shirley G. Urtel, R-Cambria, changed all that in

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: New data shows the number of people shot in Buffalo this year already exceeds 2019 totals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News