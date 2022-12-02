16-year-old girl admits assault charge in Buffalo culinary arts school stabbing

A 16-year-old girl charged in a stabbing in September at the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management faces anywhere from 1⅓ to seven years of incarceration following her guilty plea.

16-year-old girl indicted in stabbing at Buffalo culinary arts school The defendant is accused of stabbing another student – a 17-year-old girl, also from Buffalo – three times with a knife during a Sept. 13 fight involving a group of girls inside one of the school's restrooms.

“I want the youth in our community to understand that there are serious consequences to engaging in any criminal behavior – especially inside of a school," Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said in a statement Friday. "This violent behavior will not be tolerated and my office will continue to aggressively prosecute these cases in Youth Part.”

The length of any incarceration will depend on whether Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case grants her youthful offender status. If denied youthful offender status at sentencing, the adolescent offender from Buffalo faces a maximum sentence of seven years in prison. If granted youthful offender status, she faces a maximum sentence of 1⅓ to four years of incarceration.

The name of the Buffalo youth, who was identified as a student at the culinary arts school on West Huron Street, is being withheld by the District Attorney's Office because of her age.

The 16-year-old pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of felony second-degree assault, the only charge in the indictment against her.

At 12:14 p.m. on Sept. 13, the girl stabbed a 17-year-old girl multiple times with a knife during a fight, according to the District Attorney's Office. She was accused of stabbing the other student, also from Buffalo, three times with a knife during a fight involving a group of girls inside one of the school's restrooms. The offender and the victim reportedly knew each other.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Oishei Children’s Hospital, where she spent two days being treated for multiple stab wounds. She continues to recover from the injuries, according to the DA's Office.

Flynn made the decision to try the case in the Youth Part of Erie County Court, rather than in Family Court, because it gives the option for harsher sentences.

The adolescent offender is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 4.

She continues to be held without bail in the custody of the Erie County Youth Services Center. A temporary order of protection, issued on behalf of the victim at arraignment, remains in effect.

Flynn commended the Buffalo Police Department for its investigation.