Police arrested a 16-year-old in connection with the shooting early Sunday morning at Club Marcella on Michigan Avenue downtown.
The suspect's name has not been released because of his age.
Four people have been shot – one fatally – in the last two weeks at one of Buffalo's most popular nightclubs. But the shootings at Club Marcella on Michigan Avenue do not appear related, Police Commissioner Joseph A. Gramaglia said.
He has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon and assault.
Three people were shot about 2:30 a.m. at the club. A 21-year-old man was killed and two others were taken to the hospital.
The shooting followed another on Jan. 29 in which a security guard was shot and injured in the nightclub's parking lot.
The shooting stemmed from a personal disagreement involving a "regular" at the bar, said Buffalo Common Councilmember Mitch Nowakowski. He also said it does not appear to be a hate crime or related to the fact that Club Marcella for years has been a welcoming place for gay patrons.
"The club owners did tell me that they have the entire altercation on camera," Nowakowski said.
