16 cars stolen from dealership in Hamburg

Hamburg town police are looking for at least three suspects who stole 16 cars from West Herr Toyota on Southwestern Boulevard late Friday night or early Saturday morning.

"It occurred over several hours," said Capt. Nicholas Ugale.

The suspects pulled up to the dealership at 4141 Southwestern in a silver Dodge pickup that had been reported stolen from Akron. Two individuals pried open one of the overhead doors leading to the repair shop.

"They crawled underneath and gained access to the repair shop," Ugale said.

The cars in the shop had keys with them, and four cars were taken from the repair shop.

"Then they proceed to break into the lock box that contained the keys and fobs to the vehicles that were outside in the lot," Ugale said.

They took 12 vehicles from the lot late Friday into early Saturday morning. Then they returned to the same lot Saturday night but were interrupted by a West Herr employee.

Thirteen of the vehicles have been recovered, six in Hamburg and seven in Buffalo.

"They weren't damaged. I think they just put them wherever they could get them," Ugale said.

The suspects wore masks, hats and gloves.

Sometimes vandals jack up cars in a dealership lot and take the tires. Other suburbs have seen an increase in theft of vehicles, including East Aurora, which experienced a rash of stolen cars earlier this month.

"It's a common element, it's been going on I'd say for at least the past year," he said. "It's never gone to this extent."

Ugale said authorities are still examining security video.