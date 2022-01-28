 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
15-year-old wanted in connection with Tuesday's slaying of 17-year-old girl in custody
0 comments

15-year-old wanted in connection with Tuesday's slaying of 17-year-old girl in custody

Support this work for $1 a month
Traffic (copy)
News file photo

The 15-year-old sought in connection with Tuesday's double shooting on Koons Avenue that killed a 17-year-old girl is in police custody, according to Deputy Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia.

Police located the youth thanks to a tip, said Gramaglia, who thanked the community for its help.

Buffalo police and Crime Stoppers WNY late Thursday offered a reward of up to $2,5000 for information that leads to his arrest or indictment.

In offering the reward, authorities said the teen "should be considered dangerous."

Police have already made one arrest in connection with Tuesday's homicide. Vincent Manirakiza, 19, has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree burglary.

Police have not released the name of the homicide victim.

The shooting, which also wounded a 19-year-old man, happened at 2:38 p.m. Tuesday inside a home on Koons, south of Sycamore Street.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why the Southern Hemisphere has more clouds

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News