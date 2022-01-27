15-year-old stable after getting shot on Grider Street

A 15-year-old boy was in stable condition after he was shot early Wednesday on Grider Street, police said.
The shooting happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. inside a home on Grider, near East Delavan Avenue.
He was transported to Oishei Children's Hospital.
Police ask anyone who may have information to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.
The shooting came less than a day after a 17-year-old girl was fatally shot on Koons Avenue. A 19-year-old Buffalo man has been charged with second-degree murder and burglary in connection with that double shooting.
