15-year-old sought in connection with Tuesday's slaying of 17-year-old

Police are looking for a 15-year-old in connection with Tuesday's double shooting on Koons Avenue that killed a 17-year-old girl.
Buffalo police and Crime Stoppers WNY are offering up to a $2,500 reward for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of Martin Norris.
Norris "should be considered dangerous," according to authorities.
Norris is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.
Authorities ask anyone with information to call 716-867-6161 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers' "Buffalo Tips" app.
Police have already made one arrest in connection with Tuesday's homicide. Vincent Manirakiza, 19, has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree burglary.
Police have not released the name of the homicide victim.
The shooting, which also wounded a 19-year-old man, happened at 2:38 p.m. Tuesday inside a home on Koons, south of Sycamore Street.
Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been reporter at the News since 2007.
