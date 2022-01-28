15-year-old sought in connection with Tuesday's slaying of 17-year-old

Police are looking for a 15-year-old in connection with Tuesday's double shooting on Koons Avenue that killed a 17-year-old girl.

Buffalo police and Crime Stoppers WNY are offering up to a $2,500 reward for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of Martin Norris.

Norris "should be considered dangerous," according to authorities.

Norris is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call 716-867-6161 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers' "Buffalo Tips" app.

Police have already made one arrest in connection with Tuesday's homicide. Vincent Manirakiza, 19, has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree burglary.

Police have not released the name of the homicide victim.

The shooting, which also wounded a 19-year-old man, happened at 2:38 p.m. Tuesday inside a home on Koons, south of Sycamore Street.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.