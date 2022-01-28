15-year-old is second suspect charged in Koons Ave. killing

The 15-year-old sought in connection with Tuesday's double shooting on Koons Avenue that killed a 17-year-old girl has been charged with murder, District Attorney John Flynn announced Friday afternoon.

Police located the youth after receiving a tip, said Deputy Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia, who thanked the community for its help.

Buffalo police and Crime Stoppers WNY late Thursday offered a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of the suspect, Martin Norris.

In offering the reward, authorities said the teen "should be considered dangerous."

Prosecutors did not identify Norris by name in a news release regarding his indictment on charges of second-degree murder, attempted murder and burglary. Police released Norris' name and photo Thursday night. He is due to appear in Youth Court and is considered a juvenile offender, prosecutors said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month