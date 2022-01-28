15-year-old is second suspect charged in Koons Ave. killing

The 15-year-old sought in connection with Tuesday's double shooting on Koons Avenue that killed a 17-year-old girl has been charged with murder, District Attorney John Flynn announced Friday afternoon.
Police located the youth after receiving a tip, said Deputy Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia, who thanked the community for its help.
Buffalo police and Crime Stoppers WNY late Thursday offered a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of the suspect, Martin Norris.
In offering the reward, authorities said the teen "should be considered dangerous."
Prosecutors did not identify Norris by name in a news release regarding his indictment on charges of second-degree murder, attempted murder and burglary. Police released Norris' name and photo Thursday night. He is due to appear in Youth Court and is considered a juvenile offender, prosecutors said.
Police have already made one arrest in connection with Tuesday's homicide. Vincent Manirakiza, 19, has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree burglary.
Buffalo police said they would not disclose the name of the homicide victim because she was younger than 18.
The shooting, which also wounded a 19-year-old man, happened at 2:38 p.m. Tuesday inside a home on Koons, south of Sycamore Street.
The 17-year-old was declared dead at the scene. Police said they believe the shooting appeared to be targeted in nature.
Manirakiza pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Wednesday in Buffalo City Court, according to court records. Judge Phillip Dabney Jr. ordered him held without bail.
Manirakiza is due in court for a felony hearing Tuesday.
Norris pleaded not guilty in Buffalo City Court during an arraignment on Friday and is due to appear in Youth Court on Monday.
Both suspects are being held without bail.
Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.