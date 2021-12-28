15-year-old faces three felonies in connection with Niagara Falls school threats

A 15-year-old faces three felony charges of making a terroristic threat in connection with social media posts that involved threats of gun violence at Niagara Falls High School earlier this month, city officials announced Tuesday.
The teen, a Falls resident, is accused of making threats posted Dec. 13, Falls officials said in a news release.
The teen's name was withheld due to his or her age, officials said.
The case will be handled in Niagara County Family Court.
The charges stem from an investigation by the Niagara Falls Police Department's Juvenile Division and the FBI.
