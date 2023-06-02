A 15-year-old was charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the fatal shooting of Morrell Buster Jr., who was found dead in the middle of Spaulding Street nearly a year ago, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Friday.

The suspect was 14 at the time of the shooting.

The suspect was arraigned Thursday before Youth Part Judge Brenda Freedman. He was remanded to the custody of Erie County Youth Services Center.

Police were alerted to the shooting at about 12:23 a.m. June 26. Buster was found with a gunshot wound to his neck. He was 24.

Three days after the shooting, a march was held on Spaulding Street near Buster's sister's house. It was led by Pastor Tim Newkirk of GYC Ministries, who said that Buster was ambushed by a perpetrator who jumped out of a vehicle and fired several shots at Buster. Newkirk said Buster came from a close-knit family and was the father of a 5-year-old son. He attended McKinley High School.

The suspect is scheduled to return before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan, a designated Youth Part judge, at 2 p.m. Thursday.

The suspect's case is being handled in Youth Part because of his age. If convicted on the highest charges, he faces a maximum of 15 years to life, also due to him being a minor.