A 15-year-old boy shot Sunday in Cheektowaga Town Park was in stable condition Monday at Oishei Children's Hospital, according to Cheektowaga Police Department spokesman Capt. Brian Coons.

Coons said investigators are still seeking information that will lead them to a suspect in the shooting.

According to police, officers responded to the park on Harlem Road following a report before 8 p.m. that about 100 youths were preparing to fight. As they were on their way, police received reports of gunshots.

The park was closed for the night as Cheektowaga detectives began investigating the incident.

Police are encouraging those with information about the incident to call Lt. Justin Haag at 716-686-7457 or text anonymously to TIP411 (847411), beginning the message with CPDNY.