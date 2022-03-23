 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
15-year-old boy arrested in connection with threats made against charter school
Buffalo police have arrested a 15-year-old Buffalo boy in connection with a school threat last week, according to a spokesman.

The boy was charged with making terroristic threats, a felony, towards the Western New York Maritime Charter School on South Park Avenue, police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said Wednesday.

DeGeorge said the case has been petitioned to Family Court.

