15-year-old boy arrested in connection with threats made against charter school

Buffalo police have arrested a 15-year-old Buffalo boy in connection with a school threat last week, according to a spokesman.
The boy was charged with making terroristic threats, a felony, towards the Western New York Maritime Charter School on South Park Avenue, police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said Wednesday.
DeGeorge said the case has been petitioned to Family Court.
Harold McNeil
