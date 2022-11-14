 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
14-year-old shot near Langfield Homes

  Updated
  • 0
A 14-year-old boy was in stable condition after he was shot early Sunday morning, Buffalo police said.

The shooting happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. on the first block of Congressional Walk, in the area of the Langfield Homes, near Eggert Road and the Kensington Expressway.

The teen was taken by ambulance to Oishei Children's Hospital.

Police did not release any further information about the incident.

Police ask anyone with information to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

Through mid-October, 13 young people under the age of 18 had been shot so far this year in Buffalo, according to Buffalo Police Department data.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

