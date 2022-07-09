14-year-old arrested after stolen cars crash in Niagara County

A 14-year-old from Buffalo was arrested after stolen cars crashed early Saturday in Niagara County, State Police from the Niagara Station reported.

The youngster was charged with third-degree grand larceny and third-degree unlawful fleeing, issued an appearance ticket for Family Court and turned over to a legal guardian, according to the report.

The incident began about 4 a.m. when troopers responded to a complaint from the Town of Wheatfield about a suspicious vehicle.

Footage from home surveillance cameras showed suspects entering unlocked vehicles and possibly opening garage doors at residences, State Police said.

In a patrol of the area, troopers saw two vehicles that did not stop at an intersection and attempted to pull them over. Both vehicles drove away and crashed, with the occupants fleeing.

Niagara County sheriff's deputies, who assisted at the scene, found and detained the 14-year-old.

State Police noted that car theft is on the rise in Western New York and reminded owners to always lock their vehicles.