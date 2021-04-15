14 face gun possession charges in separate Erie County cases

As shootings in Buffalo have continued to surge, 14 people have been indicted on felony gun possession charges in Erie County and State Supreme courts since mid-February, the District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.
• Lamar L. Keys, 24, of Buffalo, was charged in connection with a report of gunfire on Block Street in October. Officers pulled over a vehicle and found a pistol on the floor near where Keys was sitting, prosecutors said. Keys, who was arraigned Feb. 17, was ordered held without bail.
• Shyheim C. Rodriguez, 26, of Buffalo, faces gun and drug charges following a February 2020 traffic stop on Holden Street, near Chalmers Avenue. Rodriguez, who faces an attempted murder charge in an unrelated case, remains held on $25,000 cash or bond, or $250,000 partially secured bond.
A co-defendant, Marsellis L. Bryant, 27, of Cheektowaga, pleaded guilty last month to second-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon. He remains released on his own recognizance, according to court records.
• Garrett Williams, 28, of Buffalo, has been accused of possessing a pistol in a vehicle that was stopped near Langfield Drive and Suffolk Street about 15 minutes after a report of shots fired on Stanislaus Street in May. Williams remain free on $50,000 bail previously posted in Buffalo City Court.
• Gregory Tyler, 33, of Buffalo, was arraigned on first-degree robbery and second-degree weapons possession charges in connection with a September incident. Tyler is accused of pointing a gun at the victim's head while stealing the contents of her purse, prosecutors said. He was on parole at the time. He was ordered held without bail.
• Brandon Garner, 32, of Buffalo, was arraigned March 3 and accused of possessing a pistol near Wohlers and Woodlawn avenues in February 2020. Garner, who is currently on parole, was held without bail.
• Samuel Brown, 51, of Buffalo, has been accused of threatening two women with a gun inside a home on Sidney Street in August. Brown was arrested with a gun in his back pocket after police officers saw him running on Fillmore Avenue, prosecutors said. He remains in custody on $75,000 bail.
• Devon R. Cottom, 38, of Buffalo, faces a gun charge and two drug charges after he was arrested in February 2020 on a parole warrant at the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority's downtown bus station. Cottom, also known as Davon, is accused of having an illegal pistol, as well as cocaine and methamphetamine, according to the District Attorney's Office. He remains held without bail.
• Maurice Brooks, 31, of Buffalo, faces three gun charges following his March 11 arraignment. Police executing a search warrant at Brooks' home on Longnecker Street in January 2020 found three illegal pistols during the search, according to prosecutors. Brooks remains released on $7,500 bail previously posted in Buffalo City Court.
• Roquan Williams, 21, of Buffalo, has been accused of possessing a gun on Hagen Street in August. Buffalo police investigating a report of shots fired saw Williams remove a handgun from a bag and throw it into a yard, according to prosecutors. Bail was set at $50,000.
• Agin Richardson, 33, of Buffalo, faces multiple weapons and drug charges stemming from items found during a search of his North Street apartment by parole officers in August. Bail was set at $50,000.
• Jerimiah E. Jones, 21, of Cheektowaga, has been accused of possessing an illegal gun inside a vehicle near East Ferry and Schuele streets in July. Bail was set at $30,000.
• Johnny Santiago, 28, of Buffalo, has been indicted after police found a gun in his vehicle after he crashed into a parked car on Busti Avenue in October, according to prosecutors. Santiago was held on $25,000 bail.
• Mario K. Washington Jr., 22, of Buffalo, has been charged after police found a gun while executing a search warrant at his Chelsea Place home in February 2020. He was arraigned March 29 and was held without bail.
• Benathan Cook Jr., 41, of Buffalo, faces multiple weapons charges in connection with a June 2019 incident on Carl Street. Police investigating a report of gunfire saw a gun thrown from one porch to another and found shell casings between the two homes. Officers found a gun on a porch and Cook hiding on the porch next door, according to prosecutors.