14 face gun possession charges in separate Erie County cases

• Gregory Tyler, 33, of Buffalo, was arraigned on first-degree robbery and second-degree weapons possession charges in connection with a September incident. Tyler is accused of pointing a gun at the victim's head while stealing the contents of her purse, prosecutors said. He was on parole at the time. He was ordered held without bail.

• Brandon Garner, 32, of Buffalo, was arraigned March 3 and accused of possessing a pistol near Wohlers and Woodlawn avenues in February 2020. Garner, who is currently on parole, was held without bail.

• Samuel Brown, 51, of Buffalo, has been accused of threatening two women with a gun inside a home on Sidney Street in August. Brown was arrested with a gun in his back pocket after police officers saw him running on Fillmore Avenue, prosecutors said. He remains in custody on $75,000 bail.

• Devon R. Cottom, 38, of Buffalo, faces a gun charge and two drug charges after he was arrested in February 2020 on a parole warrant at the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority's downtown bus station. Cottom, also known as Davon, is accused of having an illegal pistol, as well as cocaine and methamphetamine, according to the District Attorney's Office. He remains held without bail.