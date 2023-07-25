A 13-year-old has been charged in connection with vandalism over the weekend in Cazenovia Park in South Buffalo, police announced.

Police said the teen was charged with felony criminal mischief.

The damage to the park is reported to have occurred between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, during which a parks worker was harassed. The vandalism included broken glass bottles, a broken mirror and a sink torn from a bathroom wall.

Police said the vandalism resumed at roughly 6 p.m. Sunday, when windows in two exterior glass doors were smashed at the Cazenovia Park Casino, the building's retaining walls were kicked in and garbage was strewn around the park, resulting in damages estimated to exceed $5,000. Earlier this month, significant amounts of damage resulting from vandalism was reported at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, as well.

Police and city officials, including Mayor Byron W. Brown and South District Council Member Christopher Scanlon, sought the public's assistance in catching those responsible for the damage.