12 years to life is sentence for Niagara Falls man who kidnapped and raped woman
Michael Ciskiewic

Michael J. Ciskiewic.

 Photos courtesy of the Niagara County Sheriff's Office

Michael J. Ciskiewic, who abducted a woman from her Niagara Falls home at gunpoint after a violent struggle, chained her in his basement and raped her, was sentenced Monday to 12 years to life in prison.

The crime occurred June 9, 2019. The woman suffered several broken bones in fighting back against Ciskiewic, 27.

He pleaded guilty to predatory sexual assault on Dec. 20, 2019, when Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III promised the 12-to-life sentence under terms of a plea bargain worked out by Ciskiewic's then-attorney, Dominic H. Saraceno.

Subsequently, Ciskiewic sought to withdraw his guilty plea and Saraceno left the case, but Murphy refused to allow the plea bargain to be canceled.

The official sentencing was delayed by restrictions on court sessions during the Covid-19 pandemic and prolonged wrangling over efforts by new defense attorney Michael S. Deal to delete some of the contents of the county Probation Department's presentencing report that someday will be read by the Parole Board.

