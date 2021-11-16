12-year-old struck, killed remembered by family as an 'old soul'

Marcell’s aunt, September Alleway, said she grew up with the boy as if they were brother and sister.

"From the time he was 10 months old until the time he was 10 years old," she said, wiping away tears.

Family members and neighbors gathered on Hampshire Tuesday afternoon to remember Marcell. Pastor Timothy Newkirk of GYC Ministries and the Community Action Coalition led a group of eight people in prayer.

They tied five birthday balloons to a parking barrier near a sidewalk close to where Marcell was hit. They brought a birthday cake that read in part, "Fly high baby."

Newkirk said the family is looking forward to getting more information from police. He asked that anyone in the community who may have information to share about what happened to call 525-8464.

Marcell enjoyed riding his bicycle, building sandcastles at the beach and playing with his cat, Spencer, family members said.

"He wanted to be a barber and a doctor," said Alicia Alleway, September’s wife. "And he was just the most loving person you ever could have met. Just empathetic, really old soul, kind soul, just loved everybody."