 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
12-year-old struck, killed remembered by family as an 'old soul'
0 comments
top story

12-year-old struck, killed remembered by family as an 'old soul'

Support this work for $1 a month
marcell yanders remembered

A group of eight people, including some of Marcell "Marty" Yanders' family, gathered and prayed Tuesday afternoon near where the 12-year-old was struck by a vehicle on Monday.

 Aaron Besecker

Marcell Yanders loved to read.

The eighth grader also liked Legos, "Star Wars" and big cups of milk.

At about 3:50 p.m. Monday, while on his walk home after school, a pickup driver struck him on Hampshire Street on Buffalo’s West Side.

Marcell, who went by the nickname "Marty," was pronounced dead at Oishei Children’s Hospital about 40 minutes later. Tuesday would have been his 13th birthday.

Buffalo police said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

"Our hearts go out to the family," Deputy Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said, calling the boy's death "tragic."

Police have released few details about what happened.

"The driver of the vehicle has and continues to cooperate," Gramaglia said in a text message.

Marcell was struck on Hampshire, between Normal Avenue and Albany Street, according to family members and neighborhood residents. He was walking to his home a few blocks away on Winter Street and the driver was headed northeast on Hampshire, they said.

There is a stop sign at Hampshire and Normal, the last intersection the driver would have passed before hitting Marcell.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Marcell attended Dr. Antonia Pantoja Community School of Academic Excellence on Hampshire, about three blocks from where he was hit.

Marcell’s aunt, September Alleway, said she grew up with the boy as if they were brother and sister.

"From the time he was 10 months old until the time he was 10 years old," she said, wiping away tears.

Family members and neighbors gathered on Hampshire Tuesday afternoon to remember Marcell. Pastor Timothy Newkirk of GYC Ministries and the Community Action Coalition led a group of eight people in prayer.

They tied five birthday balloons to a parking barrier near a sidewalk close to where Marcell was hit. They brought a birthday cake that read in part, "Fly high baby."

Newkirk said the family is looking forward to getting more information from police. He asked that anyone in the community who may have information to share about what happened to call 525-8464.

Marcell enjoyed riding his bicycle, building sandcastles at the beach and playing with his cat, Spencer, family members said.

"He wanted to be a barber and a doctor," said Alicia Alleway, September’s wife. "And he was just the most loving person you ever could have met. Just empathetic, really old soul, kind soul, just loved everybody."

He was looking forward to choosing what high school he wanted to go to, said his mother, Chanel Everhart.

Her son loved to drink so much milk it seemed like she was buying a new gallon every other day, Everhart said.

"He was an outgoing, sweet boy," she said.

In addition to his mother, Marcell is survived by two brothers: Jharee, 14, and Dayron, 8.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Counting absentee ballots in Erie County

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hamburg man sentenced in stalking of local reporter
Crime News

Hamburg man sentenced in stalking of local reporter

  • Updated

Paul E. Lubienecki, 63, a former teacher at Christ the King Seminary, pleaded guilty in August before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara to stalking Charlie Specht, who was working as a reporter for WKBW when the harassing incidents occurred.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News