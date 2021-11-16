12-year-old struck, killed remembered by family as an 'old soul'

Marcell Yanders loved to read.
The eighth grader also liked Legos, "Star Wars" and big cups of milk.
At about 3:50 p.m. Monday, while on his walk home after school, a pickup driver struck him on Hampshire Street on Buffalo’s West Side.
Marcell, who went by the nickname "Marty," was pronounced dead at Oishei Children’s Hospital about 40 minutes later. Tuesday would have been his 13th birthday.
Buffalo police said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.
"Our hearts go out to the family," Deputy Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said, calling the boy's death "tragic."
Police have released few details about what happened.
"The driver of the vehicle has and continues to cooperate," Gramaglia said in a text message.
Marcell was struck on Hampshire, between Normal Avenue and Albany Street, according to family members and neighborhood residents. He was walking to his home a few blocks away on Winter Street and the driver was headed northeast on Hampshire, they said.
There is a stop sign at Hampshire and Normal, the last intersection the driver would have passed before hitting Marcell.
Marcell attended Dr. Antonia Pantoja Community School of Academic Excellence on Hampshire, about three blocks from where he was hit.
Marcell’s aunt, September Alleway, said she grew up with the boy as if they were brother and sister.
"From the time he was 10 months old until the time he was 10 years old," she said, wiping away tears.
Family members and neighbors gathered on Hampshire Tuesday afternoon to remember Marcell. Pastor Timothy Newkirk of GYC Ministries and the Community Action Coalition led a group of eight people in prayer.
They tied five birthday balloons to a parking barrier near a sidewalk close to where Marcell was hit. They brought a birthday cake that read in part, "Fly high baby."
Newkirk said the family is looking forward to getting more information from police. He asked that anyone in the community who may have information to share about what happened to call 525-8464.
Marcell enjoyed riding his bicycle, building sandcastles at the beach and playing with his cat, Spencer, family members said.
"He wanted to be a barber and a doctor," said Alicia Alleway, September’s wife. "And he was just the most loving person you ever could have met. Just empathetic, really old soul, kind soul, just loved everybody."
He was looking forward to choosing what high school he wanted to go to, said his mother, Chanel Everhart.