12-year-old charged with making threat against Lew-Port Middle School

A 12-year-old student has been charged with a felony and three misdemeanors after a threat was made on Snapchat to Lewiston-Porter Middle School, Lewiston police said.

Police learned Monday morning of the threat made on the social media application. The threat involved "numerous individuals" and police charged "one of the suspects," the agency said in a news release.

The 12-year-old was charged with making a terroristic threat, third-degree menacing, second-degree aggravated harassment and fifth-degree conspiracy, police said.

The case will be handled in Family Court because of the suspect's age.

"Further arrests may be made regarding this investigation," police said.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

