 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
12-year-old charged with making threat against Lew-Port Middle School
0 comments

12-year-old charged with making threat against Lew-Port Middle School

Support this work for $1 a month

A 12-year-old student has been charged with a felony and three misdemeanors after a threat was made on Snapchat to Lewiston-Porter Middle School, Lewiston police said.

Police learned Monday morning of the threat made on the social media application. The threat involved "numerous individuals" and police charged "one of the suspects," the agency said in a news release.

The 12-year-old was charged with making a terroristic threat, third-degree menacing, second-degree aggravated harassment and fifth-degree conspiracy, police said.

The case will be handled in Family Court because of the suspect's age.

"Further arrests may be made regarding this investigation," police said.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Buffalo's NCAA Tournament games fall short of selling out

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News