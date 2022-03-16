12-year-old charged with making threat against Lew-Port Middle School

A 12-year-old student has been charged with a felony and three misdemeanors after a threat was made on Snapchat to Lewiston-Porter Middle School, Lewiston police said.
Police learned Monday morning of the threat made on the social media application. The threat involved "numerous individuals" and police charged "one of the suspects," the agency said in a news release.
The 12-year-old was charged with making a terroristic threat, third-degree menacing, second-degree aggravated harassment and fifth-degree conspiracy, police said.
The case will be handled in Family Court because of the suspect's age.
"Further arrests may be made regarding this investigation," police said.
Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been reporter at the News since 2007.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.