12-year-old boy arrested for robbing bank in Buffalo

A 12-year-old boy is accused of robbing a bank on Jefferson Avenue on Friday, a law enforcement source said.
At about 11:30 a.m., police said, the boy reportedly went into an M&T Bank branch office at 1300 Jefferson and passed a note to a teller, demanding cash.
The boy left with a small amount of cash, a law enforcement source said.
Patrol officers later took the boy into custody on East Utica Street, the source said.
Police said the boy didn't display a weapon.
The boy, whose name was not released because of his age, was charged with third-degree robbery, a felony.