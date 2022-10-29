 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
12-year-old boy arrested for robbing bank in Buffalo

  Updated
A 12-year-old boy is accused of robbing a bank on Jefferson Avenue on Friday, a law enforcement source said.

At about 11:30 a.m., police said, the boy reportedly went into an M&T Bank branch office at 1300 Jefferson and passed a note to a teller, demanding cash.

The boy left with a small amount of cash, a law enforcement source said.

Patrol officers later took the boy into custody on East Utica Street, the source said.

Police said the boy didn't display a weapon.

The boy, whose name was not released because of his age, was charged with third-degree robbery, a felony.

reporter

I am a member of The Buffalo News' watchdog team, coauthor of New York Times bestseller, American Terrorist: Timothy McVeigh and The Oklahoma City Bombing. I'm also a proud graduate of Buffalo State College where I met my wife who is my editor in life!

