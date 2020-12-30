 Skip to main content
12 Niagara County inmates test positive for Covid-19
Niagara county jail

Twelve inmates in the Niagara County Jail recently tested positive for Covid-19.

 Harry Scull Jr./News file photo

A dozen Niagara County Jail inmates tested positive for Covid-19 during a recent round of testing in the Lockport facility, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

"All inmates that tested positive are doing well, currently asymptomatic and have been isolated," the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The current inmate population at the jail is 284. To date, 156 inmates have been tested, the Sheriff's Office said.

Further testing will be done for inmates and staff "as deemed appropriate by guidance and tracing," the agency said.

