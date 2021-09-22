 Skip to main content
12 arrests, five guns seized in multiagency police action in Niagara Falls
Police from local, state and federal agencies made 12 arrests and seized five guns during a seven-hour effort late Tuesday and early Wednesday in Niagara Falls aimed at combating an increase in gun violence, officials announced Wednesday.

Eighty-five law enforcement personnel from 12 agencies also seized an unspecified amount of drugs, executed 13 arrest warrants and issued 107 traffic tickets, Niagara Falls Police Superintendent John Faso said.

"We focused on our high-crime areas and we targeted some of our most violent offenders," Faso said.

Authorities did not release the names and charges against those arrested as of Wednesday afternoon.

Niagara Falls, like Buffalo and many other cities across the country, has experienced an increase in gun violence since roughly the start of 2020.

The number of individuals shot so far this year in the Falls is slightly above where the city was at this point last year, Faso said.

