Eleven people were arrested as narcotics investigators executed search warrants Friday morning in Silver Creek and Sheridan, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office reported.

According to the report, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's SWAT team seized 11.05 grams of crack cocaine, scales and narcotics packaging material at a residence on Parkway Street in Silver Creek, while the Jamestown Police SWAT team and Dunkirk Police found 5.4 grams of crack cocaine, 130 doses of Suboxone, a loaded .357 revolver and an assault rifle at a house on Center Road in Sheridan.

Arraigned on drug charges were Rico Pennyamon, 37, Charles Braswell, 38, and Ameer J. Miller, 22, all of Buffalo; Jesse Nahrebeski, 28, Bethany Pembelton, 40, Edward Carpenter, 52, and Jennifer Newark, 33, all of Silver Creek; Colette Cymerman, 53, of Angola; and Jason R. Dolce, 37, Devontay McCall, 22, and Savannah Daley, 26, all of Sheridan. Dolce and McCall also face weapons charges.

Miller, subject of two outstanding warrants, is held in lieu of $50,000 bail in Chautauqua County Jail. Also jailed were Dolce, McCall and Pennyamon. Bail was set at $50,000 for Dolce and $100,000 for McCall. Pennyamon is held without bail. Additional charges are expected.