100 pounds of marijuana found hidden in tractor-trailer stopped at Lewiston Bridget

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers reported seizing 100 pounds of marijuana found in a commercial shipment at the Lewiston Bridge Monday.

Just over 100 pounds of marijuana was found inside a tractor-trailer that was attempting to cross into the U.S. at the Lewiston Bridge Monday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials announced Tuesday.

Officers stopped the tractor trailer to examine a shipment manifested as "foam scrap" which led them to three boxes filled with vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana, they said.

The marijuana has an estimated street value of more than $250,000, officials said. 

Adult use of marijuana is legal in New York State and in all of Canada, but it remains a federal crime to transport it over an international border.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

