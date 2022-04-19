100 pounds of marijuana found hidden in tractor-trailer stopped at Lewiston Bridget

Just over 100 pounds of marijuana was found inside a tractor-trailer that was attempting to cross into the U.S. at the Lewiston Bridge Monday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials announced Tuesday.

Officers stopped the tractor trailer to examine a shipment manifested as "foam scrap" which led them to three boxes filled with vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana, they said.

The marijuana has an estimated street value of more than $250,000, officials said.

Adult use of marijuana is legal in New York State and in all of Canada, but it remains a federal crime to transport it over an international border.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.