10 accused of narcotics charges targeted in sweep by federal agents and local officers

A 13-count federal indictment was unsealed Thursday that targeted nine people charged with narcotics conspiracy, among other charges.

Seven of the nine were also charged with conspiracy to commit sex trafficking by force or coercion, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Approximately 200 law enforcement officers and support personnel took seven of the nine people into custody without incident. The other two were already in custody, said Stephen Belongia, special agent-in-charge of the FBI's Buffalo field office.

"This was a major law enforcement operation aimed at securing our community and its citizens," Belongia said.

Belongia called the arrests Thursday a result of the efforts by the Violent Gang Safe Streets Task Force, through which federal, state and local law enforcement agencies collaborate to fight violent crime in local communities.

Local officers and federal agents responsible for taking into custody those who were indicted Thursday did so at great personal risk, he said.

"While the exercise that occurred today was executed without any injuries, that is not always the case," he added.

In addition to the narcotics and sex trafficking conspiracy charges, Lairon Graham, 64, of Buffalo, is also charged with interstate transportation for purposes of prostitution, enticing travel to engage in prostitution, and possessing and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Named in the indictment for narcotics and sex-trafficking conspiracies are:

• Kimberly Udrea, 34, of Buffalo;

• Jordan Davis, 26, of Tonawanda;

• Johnny Williams, 29, of Buffalo;

• Jamie Washington, 29, of Buffalo;

• Patrick Schrecengost, 41, of Buffalo;

• Anthony Graham, 69, of Buffalo.

The two facing narcotics charges are Thomas Degree, 57, of Fairborn, Ga.; and Joseph Ward, 58, of Buffalo.

Erie County Sheriff John Garcia joined Belongia and Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph A. Gramaglia in announcing the early morning sweep during a news conference in the lobby of the Erie County Sheriff's Office. Garcia said multiple police operations occurred around Buffalo and that the Sheriff's Office made an arrest apart from those named in the unsealed federal indictment.

At about 6:11 a.m., members of the Erie County Sheriff's Narcotics and Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant at 143 Grote St. in the city's Black Rock neighborhood.

"Ironically, I grew up at 142 Grote," Garcia said.

Recovered from the residence were five illegally possessed handguns, five ounces of crack cocaine and about a half ounce of fentanyl, according to the sheriff.

"You know, we think of half ounces and ounces as small quantities, but when you put that into perspective, one-tenth of a gram goes into each bag of heroin," he said. "How many hits is that? How many young men and women are not going to overdose and die, and how many parents are not going to get a knock on their door by one of the agencies here to let them know their beloved son or daughter will not be coming home?"

Arrested following the raid was D'Angelo Allen, 44. He was charged with criminal possession of a narcotic of 4 ounces or more; criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell; five counts of criminal possession of a loaded firearm; and endangering the welfare of a child.

The guns recovered from the Grote Street home included a FN57, which looks like a semiautomatic handgun, but functions much like a rifle, sheriff's officials said. Guns often are found while executing search warrants, said Chief D.J. Granville of the Erie County Sheriff's Narcotics and Intelligence Unit.

But in the last couple years, police in the Buffalo area say they've been finding more.

"I've been doing this 23, 24 years," Granville said. "I've never seen this amount of firearms."

Gramaglia said residents of the neighborhoods where the police raids took place were apprised of the nature of the operations after the fact.

He said there are two pillars to reducing crime: community service and enforcement.

"What the community saw this morning is that enforcement side, and there is a lot of work that goes into that, a lot of hard patrol work, detective work, agent work, collective work that brings us to the point where we're at today," Gramaglia said.

Narcotics conspiracy carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years and a maximum of life for defendant Graham, and a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment for the remaining defendants. Sex trafficking carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum of life.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Nicholas T. Cooper and Aaron J. Mango, who are handling the case, stated in a release that, according to the superseding indictment, the defendants conspired to sell fentanyl, heroin and cocaine between June 2020 and October 2021, using residences at 60 Liddell and 454 Davey streets in Buffalo to manufacture, distribute and use the illegal narcotics. During the same time period, the defendants are accused of conspiring to entice a victim to engage in commercial sex acts using force and threats of force. Graham also allegedly forced two other victims to engage in sex trafficking, including taking one of the victims to Pennsylvania to engage in commercial sex acts, according to the prosecutors.

