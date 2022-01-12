1-year-old boy dies, siblings jump out window to escape Chautauqua County fire

A 1-year-old boy died and two children suffered burns early Wednesday morning after becoming trapped on the second-floor in a house fire in Sherman, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office said.

The blaze at 157 W. Main St. was reported at 1:21 a.m., the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The child who died was identified by the Sheriff's Office as Watson Taylor.

Watson and his injured siblings were in second-floor bedrooms when the fire began and the fire made the stairway inaccessible.

The children's mother and twin 4-year-old sons escaped uninjured via the first floor, but two other children, ages 12 and 8, jumped from a second-story window. They were transported to Hamot Medical Center in Erie, Pa.

The cause of the fire was related to an electrical issue where electrical line entered the home, the Sheriff's Office said. The investigation is ongoing.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

