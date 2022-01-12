1-year-old boy dies in Chautauqua County fire

A 1-year-old boy died and two children suffered burns early Wednesday morning in a fire in Sherman, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office said.

The blaze at 157 W. Main St. was reported at 1:21 a.m., the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Though a woman and four children managed to escape the blaze, the 1-year-old did not, authorities said.

The two injured children were transported to Hamot Medical Center in Erie, Pa.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. The Sheriff's Office said it would release more information later Wednesday.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

