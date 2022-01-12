 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1-year-old boy dies in Chautauqua County fire
0 comments

1-year-old boy dies in Chautauqua County fire

Support this work for $1 a month

A 1-year-old boy died and two children suffered burns early Wednesday morning in a fire in Sherman, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office said.

The blaze at 157 W. Main St. was reported at 1:21 a.m., the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Though a woman and four children managed to escape the blaze, the 1-year-old did not, authorities said.

The two injured children were transported to Hamot Medical Center in Erie, Pa.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. The Sheriff's Office said it would release more information later Wednesday.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Don't Get Omicron On Purpose, Doctors Warn

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News