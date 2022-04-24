1 killed, 1 injured in shooting near downtown waterfront

One man was killed and another was badly injured in a shooting late Sunday near the downtown waterfront, Buffalo police reported this morning.

A 23-year-old Buffalo man died at the scene and a 22-year-old city man is being treated at Erie County Medical Center, where he is listed in serious condition, police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

The shooting took place just after 9 p.m. Sunday near Erie Street and Marine Drive, not far from Canalside and the Erie Basin Marina. Further details on the incident were not immediately available.

