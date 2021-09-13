1 dead, 8 wounded in shootings over violent weekend in Buffalo

About 2:45 a.m. Sunday, a male victim was shot on Macamley Street, between South Park Avenue and Durant Street.

A little less than two hours later, officers were called for a person shot in a building on East Delavan and Hazelwood avenues, near the Buffalo-Cheektowaga border. The male victim was shot and taken to ECMC in a private vehicle, where he was listed in critical condition, according to the report.

Police responded to Edison Avenue, in the Kensington-Bailey area, at 11:08 a.m. Sunday for a double shooting. Officers found a man on the lawn of the Charter School of Inquiry who'd been shot, according to a report. He was listed in critical condition Monday in ECMC, police said.

+3 India Walton, Byron Brown criticize each other's approach to reducing Buffalo violence Both candidates for mayor on Monday held news conferences about where they stand on issues of public safety.

A 26-year-old woman in a house on Millicent Avenue, just north of the scene, was shot by a stray bullet while in an upstairs bedroom, the report said. She was treated and released from the hospital, a police spokesman said.