1 dead, 8 wounded in shootings over violent weekend in Buffalo

One person was killed and three others were in critical condition after a weekend in Buffalo in which nine people were shot in eight separate incidents, according to Buffalo police reports.
A 44-year-old man shot just after midnight Sunday morning on Wade Avenue, near Fillmore Avenue and Main Street, died at Erie County Medical Center, police said. His name was not released.
Buffalo's 49 homicides over the first seven months of the year already eclipse the city's annual total in six of the last 10 years.
The spate of weekend violence began about 4:15 p.m. Friday on Davidson Avenue in the Kensington-Bailey neighborhood. The victim was expected to survive.
About 10 p.m. Friday, about a half-mile away, a 26-year-old man was shot twice near Kensington and Northumberland avenues, according to another police report.
Those shootings were followed by two more Saturday – the first happening about 5:15 a.m. The victim arrived at Sister's Hospital and was transferred to ECMC in critical but stable condition.
Buffalo now has 53 homicides so far this year. Over the last 10 years, the city has averaged 50 killings for the entire calendar year.
Support Local Journalism
The second Saturday shooting came around 6:35 p.m. on Broadway, near Brownell Street, west of Bailey Avenue, when a female victim was shot, according to the report.
Police responded to the Wade Avenue shooting at 12:07 a.m. Sunday. The victim was taken by ambulance to ECMC, where he later died.
About 2:45 a.m. Sunday, a male victim was shot on Macamley Street, between South Park Avenue and Durant Street.
A little less than two hours later, officers were called for a person shot in a building on East Delavan and Hazelwood avenues, near the Buffalo-Cheektowaga border. The male victim was shot and taken to ECMC in a private vehicle, where he was listed in critical condition, according to the report.
Police responded to Edison Avenue, in the Kensington-Bailey area, at 11:08 a.m. Sunday for a double shooting. Officers found a man on the lawn of the Charter School of Inquiry who'd been shot, according to a report. He was listed in critical condition Monday in ECMC, police said.
Both candidates for mayor on Monday held news conferences about where they stand on issues of public safety.
A 26-year-old woman in a house on Millicent Avenue, just north of the scene, was shot by a stray bullet while in an upstairs bedroom, the report said. She was treated and released from the hospital, a police spokesman said.
The violence comes as the city, like many others across the country, deals with a significant surge in shootings. Through the end of August, the number of people shot in Buffalo was up 54%, compared to the city's average over the past decade. From Jan. 1 through Aug. 31, 254 people were injured or killed in shootings. For that eight-month period from 2011 through 2020, Buffalo averaged 165 shooting victims, according to a Buffalo News analysis of Buffalo Police Department data.