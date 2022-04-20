 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 dead, 1 hospitalized following fight in Tonawanda

  • Updated
One person died and a second was hospitalized following an "altercation" at an address on James Avenue in the Town of Tonawanda early Wednesday morning, town police said.

Police described the victims as two males. They did not provide their names.

About 1:23 a.m., police were sent to James Avenue, which is in the eastern part of Tonawanda, regarding the fight.

Police found one of the victims dead at the scene and the second was taken to a hospital.

No arrests have been made so far.

Police said in an emailed statement that this was "an isolated incident and there is no hazard to the public."

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call 716-879-6614 or the confidential tip line at 716-879-6606.

