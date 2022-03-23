1 Buffalo firefighter still in critical condition, 2nd suspended without pay after incident in South Buffalo restaurant

Tuesday at a news conference, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr. criticized those at the Blackthorn who witnessed what happened but haven't come forward to authorities.

There were numerous other firefighters in uniform at the bar, Flynn said, along with other St. Patrick's Day revelers, Flynn said.

"Let's just say that the cooperation is lacking," he told reporters.

It's possible that a crime wasn't committed, but there's no way to know that until witnesses provide information, Flynn said.

In the meantime, a friend of Rose's started a Gofundme campaign to help the injured firefighter's family. He wrote that Rose suffered a head injury and has undergone multiple surgeries.

"Those who know Derek also know that he would give the shirt off his back for a stranger and risks his life daily for the safety of his fellow man. The family needs all the support we can give at this time," the friend wrote.

The page shows a picture of Rose with a woman and two young children.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.