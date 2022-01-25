$1.5M in federal funds will support human trafficking victim screening, support services in WNY

Two new programs aimed at identifying victims of human trafficking in Western New York will be part of what's funded through new federal grants announced Tuesday.
The Erie County Sheriff's Office and the International Institute of Buffalo will receive $1.5 million from the Department of Justice over the next three years to boost efforts at combating labor and sex trafficking throughout the region.
The funding for the work of the Western District of New York Human Trafficking Task Force will also support the work of prosecutors, investigators and agencies that provide services to victims.
The number of human trafficking cases and victims in the area has been on a "steady climb" since 2006, the first year the Sheriff's Office had a unit dedicated to trafficking, Sheriff John Garcia said at a news conference announcing the funding. Garcia attributed the rise to efforts to empower victims to come forward.
Since 2006, the International Institute has provided case management services for about 1,800 survivors of human trafficking, said interim Executive Director Jennifer Rizzo-Choi.
Victims of human trafficking come in all ages and about three-quarters of victims are U.S. citizens, said Mary Cosgrove Moran, task force coordinator.
The Sheriff's Office will establish two new programs, Garcia said – one will enhance the screening process of individuals coming into the Erie County Holding Center to help identify human trafficking victims, while the other will allow school resource officers to educate students on what signs to look for that may indicate a person is a human trafficking victim.
The funds also will pay for two staff attorneys with the Erie County Bar Association Volunteer Lawyers Project and will allow the organization to offer services beyond immigration-related assistance, said Gretchen Gonzalez, the organization's executive director.
The task force's work covers the 17 counties of the Western District of New York, which includes Buffalo and Rochester.
To report suspected human trafficking, call 1-866-347-2423.
