'Crazy NOT to want to go': Bills fans brace for bitter cold playoff game

They looked at each other and nodded.

"You just have to tough it out," said Joslin Lofton. "We're coming. We're coming!"

Joslin Lofton, a federal government worker, grew up in Lackawanna and has lived outside of Washington, D.C., for more than 20 years now.

Her family used to get season tickets and drive back to town for all of the home games, but they haven't done so in a couple of years. This season, they went to one home game and a few of the away games. But when the Bills clinched a berth, Joslin Lofton said, there really was no question.

"It would be crazy NOT to want to go," she insisted.

Lofton will come prepared, she said. She's bringing a pair of UGG boots, a Bills onesie and lots of handwarmers.

"Lots of layers and probably a couple of cocktails, too," she said.

Also making the trek home to Buffalo will be Jason Tartick of Nashville, Tenn. Tartick, who graduated from Williamsville East High School, might be best remembered from his stint in the 14th season of "The Bachelorette." He currently hosts a podcast called "Trading Secrets."