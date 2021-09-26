 Skip to main content
Crash into barn proves fatal in Genesee County
A motorist was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday after his vehicle left Chapell Road in the Town of Byron and struck a barn, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to the report, the victim, Dustin M. Nemec of Elba, was eastbound on Chapell Road about 6 p.m., missed a curve, left the north side of the road and struck a tree before hitting the barn.

Further details were not immediately available. The accident remains under investigation. Mercy EMS and members of the Byron and South Byron fire departments responded.

