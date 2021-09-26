Crash into barn proves fatal in Genesee County

A motorist was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday after his vehicle left Chapell Road in the Town of Byron and struck a barn, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office reported.
According to the report, the victim, Dustin M. Nemec of Elba, was eastbound on Chapell Road about 6 p.m., missed a curve, left the north side of the road and struck a tree before hitting the barn.
Further details were not immediately available. The accident remains under investigation. Mercy EMS and members of the Byron and South Byron fire departments responded.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
