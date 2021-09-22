Crash in Genesee County takes two lives

Two people were injured fatally when their vehicle failed to stop at an intersection in Indian Falls in the Town of Pembroke and was struck by a tractor-trailer truck Wednesday at about 1:45 p.m., Genesee County Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Frieday reported.

According to Frieday, the vehicle was westbound on Indian Falls Road and did not stop at Route 77, where it collided with the truck, which was northbound.

Frieday said the truck driver and a passenger in the truck were not injured. The names of the victims were not immediately released.

