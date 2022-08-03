 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Crane operator dies at Town of Tonawanda marina

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

A crane operator died following an incident at the Mid River Marina, 3670 River Road in the Town of Tonawanda, a National Grid spokesperson said Wednesday afternoon.

The National Grid official said that wires are down in the immediate area and that the distributor feeder line has been de-energized.

"We shut the power off," spokesman David Bertola said.

Town of Tonawanda Police and National Grid crews were at the scene at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday. The operators of the family owned and operated marina declined comment. 

No other details were immediately available.

 

0 Comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Afghan women gradually disappearing from public life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News