Crane operator dies at Town of Tonawanda marina

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

A crane operator died following an incident at the Mid River Marina, 3670 River Road in the Town of Tonawanda, a National Grid spokesperson said Wednesday afternoon.

The National Grid official said that wires are down in the immediate area and that the distributor feeder line has been de-energized.

"We shut the power off," spokesman David Bertola said.

Town of Tonawanda Police and National Grid crews were at the scene at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday. The operators of the family owned and operated marina declined comment.

No other details were immediately available.