Crane Branch Library to be closed because of the heat

This week’s forecast of heat and high humidity is prompting the closing of the Crane Branch Library, 633 Elmwood Ave., from Monday to Friday, Buffalo and Erie County Public Library spokeswoman Joy Testa Cinquino reported.

The Crane Branch is expected to reopen Saturday, she said. The drop box will remain open for returns.

Cinquino noted that materials held for pickup at the Crane Branch will be available at the Isaias Gonzalez-Soto Branch Library, 280 Porter Ave. at Niagara Street, which will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday in addition to its regular hours on other days.

She added that the Library on Wheels bookmobile will be parked on nearby Bidwell Parkway from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Wednesday to provide library check-outs and receive returns.

The early part of the week will see the hottest temperatures of the summer, the National Weather Service said, with heat index readings in the mid- to upper 90s.

Warning that heat-related illnesses may occur, the NWS issued a heat advisory from noon to 7 p.m. Monday for the counties along Lake Ontario, including Niagara and Orleans counties, where heat and humidity levels are expected to be the most dangerous.

