Hands-on CPR training will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at a free sports physical and wellness fair in the Seneca-Babcock Community Center, 1168 Seneca St.

The event, sponsored by the University at Buffalo's School of Public Health and Health Professions and the Lighthouse Free Medical Clinic at UB, provides free routine health care and preventive services for uninsured and underinsured patients in Buffalo's Seneca-Babcock neighborhood and across the city.

About 45 students from the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, School of Public Health and Health Professions and School of Social Work will participate in the event, working under the supervision of UB faculty. In addition, students from the School of Dental Medicine and the School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences will be on hand to provide health information for children.

A parent or guardian will be required to accompany each child for whom a school sports physical is to be conducted, and they are reminded to bring with them their school's physical form.