Covid variant muddles return-to-office outlook

Kaleida Health planned to start bring employees back to its offices sometime after Labor Day.

But now, with Covid-19 cases rising again, that's not happening.

"Our goal going forward is to keep what's great, what we've learned about remote working, but then how do we build back in some of the stuff that we've missed?" said Dwight Gram, a Rich Products spokesman.

"Given all that is going on now with the (Delta) variant and this current spike of cases, it is likely we will push that back," said Michael Hughes, chief administrative officer for the health system.

A few weeks ago, employers appeared to be on a steady path to start bringing workers back to offices. Some were targeting the Labor Day time frame, as summer winds down and a new school year begins.

But a rise in Covid-19 cases, fueled by the Delta variant, and new CDC guidance about indoor masking have created a new wave of uncertainty over plans to bring workers back to the office after more than a year of working remotely.

And local employers still aren't going as far as to require workers to get vaccinated, even though legally, they could.

Meanwhile, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has urged employers to bring workers back to the office soon, even as he has warned of the spike in Covid-19 cases. He suggested on Wednesday that more businesses require their customers to be vaccinated, to help boost inoculations.