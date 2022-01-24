Covid restrictions still making border crossings difficult for families in WNY and Ontario

Technically, the border is not closed to travelers either way, but Canada requires a negative molecular test prior to entry, even for fully vaccinated citizens. The United States on Saturday began requiring all noncitizens and all nonpermanent residents to show proof of vaccination prior to entry.

Beiner said it would cost $500 for her and her husband to get tested to reenter Canada, and another $500 for their two children, with no guarantees that they could get testing results back in a timely manner to make the trip. Government-provided health insurance in Canada doesn't pay for testing, nor does Lisa Beiner's supplemental insurance through her employer, she said.

“We can’t afford to spend that money. Groceries are going up. Bills are going up,” she said. “As long as the testing is there, we can’t go.”

Canadians can get free PCR tests in Erie County, but results often don't come back in time, and the tests are difficult to schedule for travelers spending only a day or two in the U.S.

Beiner said both she and her husband got vaccinated with the idea that it would allow them to travel freely back and forth across the border.