Covid restrictions still making border crossings difficult for families in WNY and Ontario

Lisa and Randy Beiner found the perfect place to worship six years ago in Amherst, about 20 minutes from their Fort Erie, Ont., home.
Members of Congregation B’rith Hadoshah, a Messianic Jewish synagogue, became like family for the couple, whose closest biological family members are in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.
But travel restrictions between Canada and the United States during the Covid-19 pandemic have made it nearly impossible for the Beiners to attend services and celebrate religious holidays with their adopted family.
“Mentally and emotionally it really takes a toll. That’s our place of worship. It’s family,” said Lisa Beiner, who was among a dozen people who rallied Sunday afternoon at Mather Arch in Fort Erie for the two nations to reopen the border fully again, without onerous Covid-19 testing requirements. "We don't have family here. That's our support system."
Three people showed up at Pat Sole Park in Buffalo, near the base of the Peace Bridge, to protest border crossing requirements.
Frank Lowinger, rabbi of Congregation B’rith Hadoshah, said the current restrictions are unfair and impractical.
“We’re here in solidarity with friends in Canada,” he said. “It’s been keeping families apart for two years and closing borders isn’t going to make any difference in regards to Covid.”
Technically, the border is not closed to travelers either way, but Canada requires a negative molecular test prior to entry, even for fully vaccinated citizens. The United States on Saturday began requiring all noncitizens and all nonpermanent residents to show proof of vaccination prior to entry.
Beiner said it would cost $500 for her and her husband to get tested to reenter Canada, and another $500 for their two children, with no guarantees that they could get testing results back in a timely manner to make the trip. Government-provided health insurance in Canada doesn't pay for testing, nor does Lisa Beiner's supplemental insurance through her employer, she said.
“We can’t afford to spend that money. Groceries are going up. Bills are going up,” she said. “As long as the testing is there, we can’t go.”
Canadians can get free PCR tests in Erie County, but results often don't come back in time, and the tests are difficult to schedule for travelers spending only a day or two in the U.S.
Beiner said both she and her husband got vaccinated with the idea that it would allow them to travel freely back and forth across the border.
The Beiners aren’t the only family from Southern Ontario who are members of Congregation B’rith Hadoshah on Alberta Drive. The next nearest Messianic Jewish synagogue, where congregants celebrate Jewish holy days and traditions while also believing in Jesus as Messiah, is in Toronto, an hour to 90 minutes away.
The small local rallies Sunday coincided with a larger movement in Canada to protest a mandate requiring unvaccinated truckers entering Canada from the U.S. to get a Covid-19 test and quarantine. Vaccinated truckers may enter and not have to quarantine. The mandate took effect Jan. 15. A convoy of protesting truckers took off from Vancouver on Sunday and is expected to arrive in Ottawa on Saturday for a sit-in at the Canadian capital.
A local group, Families are Essential, began regularly protesting border crossing prohibitions last April. Those protests stopped after both countries lifted their travel bans, but the group organized the rallies Sunday to call attention to “cumbersome” testing requirements, said Marcella Picone of Williamsville.
Picone’s Canadian fiancé, the father of their two children, lives in Hamilton, Ont., and was unable to come into the United States for two years.
Picone said she entered Canada prior to a new vaccine mandate that took effect Jan. 15 and will stay indefinitely “so that my family can be together.”
She was fortunate to do so because she can work remotely, but other families may not have such flexibility, she said.
Picone said Families are Essential does not take a position on vaccines.