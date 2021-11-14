Covid rates are climbing upstate. What is Hochul doing about it?

The last full month of data – October – showed worry signs for Western New York. On rates based on per 100,000 people, confirmed case rates were in the single digits in October 2020. Last month, the per 100,000 positive test rates in Western New York were at least double and on many days triple or even more compared with the same period a year ago, according to state Health Department tracking data.

A recent Newsday analysis showed more people died over the past four months during the pandemic’s Delta variant stage in upstate than on Long Island and New York City – even though upstate is home to nearly 3 million fewer people.

Many health officials point to a mostly singular reason: vaccinations. In Nassau County on Long Island and Queens in New York City last week, 96% of people over the age of 18 had gotten at least one vaccine dose. In Erie, it was 80%, according to the state, though the county put the level at 74%. In Cattaraugus County: just 60%. And there were lower counties elsewhere upstate.

Niagara County Public Health Director Daniel Stapleton said few issues in public health come down to a simple solution. Covid is the exception.

“We don’t need to shut things down; we need people to get vaccinated," Stapleton said of people who have moved from “vaccine hesitant” to “vaccine resistant.”